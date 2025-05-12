Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.58, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.38 million.

Agenus Stock Up 10.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,723. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.48. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

