Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $0.69, Zacks reports.

Agenus Stock Up 15.0%

NASDAQ:AGEN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. Agenus has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Agenus from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

