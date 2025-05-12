Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.28, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%.
Atlanta Braves Stock Performance
Shares of BATRA traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. Atlanta Braves has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $47.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 38,452 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,548,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,248,359.84. This represents a 17.80% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 122,632 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,723. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Atlanta Braves Company Profile
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.
