Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 69,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

KEYS opened at $154.00 on Monday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

