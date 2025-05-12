Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Centuri had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Centuri updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Centuri has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $19.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

