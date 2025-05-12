Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $550.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.41 million. Centuri had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Centuri updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Centuri Stock Performance

Shares of Centuri stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,688. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $28.65.

Get Centuri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Centuri

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.