Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $565,306,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after purchasing an additional 308,973 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,051,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.8%

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,452.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,081.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,981.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,550.00 and a 52-week high of $2,525.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.