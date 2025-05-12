Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.0% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $567.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $576.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $437.37 and a 52 week high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

