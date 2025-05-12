Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 162.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of VIR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.33. 135,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,481. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a market cap of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The business’s revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $107,556.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,611 shares of company stock valued at $663,525 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.