Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,575,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,600,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,028,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Shares of SPOT opened at $648.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $575.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $525.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $286.21 and a 12 month high of $666.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

