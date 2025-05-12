Fiduciary Trust Co Boosts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,221,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,722,000 after purchasing an additional 323,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,115,142,000 after buying an additional 20,401 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,250,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $880,778,000 after buying an additional 172,340 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,093,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,199,000 after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in United Rentals by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,051,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,624,000 after buying an additional 305,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $910.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $672.53 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.91 and a twelve month high of $896.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $616.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.90.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.