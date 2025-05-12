MJP Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,663 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $87.50.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $233,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,355. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,904 shares of company stock worth $6,027,619 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

