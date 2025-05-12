MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in MSCI were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on MSCI from $532.00 to $530.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.36.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $556.15 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.32 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $548.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.66.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. The business had revenue of $745.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.25, for a total value of $2,621,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 294,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,542,084.75. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 5,300 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $574.51 per share, with a total value of $3,044,903.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,951 shares in the company, valued at $729,599,549.01. This represents a 0.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

