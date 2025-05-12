Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $50,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $818,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,329 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $617,303,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $568.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $518.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $582.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.25.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

