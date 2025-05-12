Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 634 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $112.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

