MJP Associates Inc. ADV Makes New $539,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,751 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Medtronic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 91,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 17,971 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Medtronic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 72,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,877,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT opened at $83.47 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

