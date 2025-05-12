LRI Investments LLC Sells 8,637 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LRI Investments LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,643 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $43.56 and a 52-week high of $72.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 63.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.