Lionshead Wealth Management LLC Invests $315,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in RTX by 370.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.69 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $136.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

