Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Eaton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Eaton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $310.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $382.00 to $326.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.