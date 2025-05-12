LMR Partners LLP Invests $11.04 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,044,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Clorox by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $134.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.60. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

