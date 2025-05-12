McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Cfra Research lowered shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $642.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total transaction of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,110 shares of company stock valued at $10,855,706. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

MCK opened at $694.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $621.72. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $728.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.00%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.