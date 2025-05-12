Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $26,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34,259.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,499,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,865,000 after buying an additional 3,489,314 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after buying an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,725,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,740 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:JPM opened at $253.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.28 and a 200 day moving average of $245.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,188 shares of company stock worth $33,095,363. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.