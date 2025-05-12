Boeing (NYSE:BA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $199.95 and last traded at $196.50, with a volume of 415624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.85.

BA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.85.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $890,469,000 after purchasing an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,198,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $715,979,000 after buying an additional 19,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

