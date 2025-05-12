Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Honeywell International stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.03 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.34.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

