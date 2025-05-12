Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 733,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 304,705 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $51,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 172,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC opened at $72.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.34.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

