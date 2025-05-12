Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,908 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $31,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 652.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 322,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,525 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $118.79 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $123.98. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

