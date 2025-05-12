Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Invests $30.21 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 534,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

