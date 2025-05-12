Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Corning by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.08 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 215.38%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price target on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

In other news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

