Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.85%. Surgery Partners updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $161,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,623,849.36. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $76,028.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,498.72. This trade represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

