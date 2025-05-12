Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 160,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,440,000. LPL Financial accounts for about 0.6% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $360.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.19 and a fifty-two week high of $384.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.64 and a 200-day moving average of $329.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.