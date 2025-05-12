Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23), Zacks reports. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.
Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.1%
NASDAQ ADV opened at $1.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The company has a market cap of $482.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile
Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.
