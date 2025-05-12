J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $465,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $187.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

