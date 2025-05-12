Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Buys New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 339.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $202.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $156.66 and a 52-week high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

