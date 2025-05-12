Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $277.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.50 and a 200-day moving average of $286.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

