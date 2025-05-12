Investment Management Corp of Ontario Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Phillip Securities upgraded Spotify Technology to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $740.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $435.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.76.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.0%

SPOT opened at $648.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $575.47 and a 200-day moving average of $525.93. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $286.21 and a 52 week high of $666.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

