Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $2.66 Million Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 34,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 23,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,450,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,814,000 after purchasing an additional 277,092 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $122.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

