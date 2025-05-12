Investment Management Corp of Ontario Sells 551 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lowered its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 509,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,321,680. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:APO opened at $132.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.