London Co. of Virginia Acquires 1,158,668 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned about 1.02% of Ball worth $168,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Ball by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ball by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

Ball Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $70.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

