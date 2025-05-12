MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 49 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,448.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Ecolab by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 80,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ecolab by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 49,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total transaction of $1,510,572.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $996,486.96. The trade was a 60.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,435 shares of company stock worth $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ecolab from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2%

ECL stock opened at $252.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.55. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.96 and a twelve month high of $273.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.33%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

