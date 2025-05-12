Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,294 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.7% of MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $331,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,452,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 40,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, CEO Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.00, for a total transaction of $3,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,242,687. The trade was a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.07, for a total transaction of $3,924,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,161,193.58. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,140,195. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,024.03.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $1,008.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $447.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $958.68 and a 200-day moving average of $964.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $771.43 and a 52 week high of $1,078.24.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.07). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $63.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.02 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

