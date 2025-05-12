Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Position Lifted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 928,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.70% of Vulcan Materials worth $238,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 106,187 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $612,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $269.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.20. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on Vulcan Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $343.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

