Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,897 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,203,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,921,367,000 after buying an additional 754,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,203,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,652,310,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,056,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,085,000 after purchasing an additional 574,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,443,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,473,278,000 after buying an additional 372,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,445,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,769,000 after buying an additional 2,333,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

MDT stock opened at $83.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

