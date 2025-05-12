JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Buys 165 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average is $184.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

