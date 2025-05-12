Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%.
Southwest Gas Stock Performance
Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $80.29.
Southwest Gas Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.
