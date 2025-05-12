Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $64.31 and a 12 month high of $80.29.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $156,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

