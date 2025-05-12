Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 845,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,682. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $64.31 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

