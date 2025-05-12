Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,851,192 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,851,192 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $192,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 71,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,707 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total value of $19,659,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,914,158.52. The trade was a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,065 shares of company stock valued at $59,734,685 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96. The stock has a market cap of $156.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.95 and a 52 week high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Summit Insights cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

