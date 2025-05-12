Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Announces Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY opened at $17.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.20. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.35.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.

