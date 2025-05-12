Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Makes New $232,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $1,289,544,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,005,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,700,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 742.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,181,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 310.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,252,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.22.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $84.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $38,057,761.39. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. The trade was a 35.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 9,559 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $783,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 503,041 shares of company stock worth $41,072,558. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

