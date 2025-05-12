Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Price Target to $5.00

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.80% from the company’s previous close.

LCUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Lifetime Brands Stock Performance

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.36. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $140.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

