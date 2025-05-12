Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18), Zacks reports. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 124.05%. Chegg updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chegg Trading Down 6.2%

NYSE:CHGG opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Chegg has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

